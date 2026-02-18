YETI (YETI) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, February 19th. Analysts expect YETI to post earnings of $0.88 per share and revenue of $582.4270 million for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 19, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

YETI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $48.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.69. YETI has a 52 week low of $26.61 and a 52 week high of $51.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on YETI. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of YETI in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on YETI from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley Financial reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of YETI in a report on Monday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $48.00 target price on YETI in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm upgraded YETI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, YETI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.85.

Insider Activity

In other YETI news, SVP Bryan C. Barksdale sold 9,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total value of $442,141.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 56,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,555,912.04. This represents a 14.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YETI. Corient IA LLC bought a new position in YETI in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of YETI in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of YETI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of YETI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in YETI during the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc is an American outdoor and lifestyle products company known for its premium, performance-driven coolers, drinkware and accessories. The company’s portfolio includes hard coolers under its flagship Tundra series, soft coolers in the Hopper line, and vacuum-insulated drinkware sold under the Rambler brand. YETI’s products are engineered for durability, temperature retention and rugged outdoor use, targeting consumers ranging from avid anglers and hunters to outdoor enthusiasts and everyday users seeking high-quality insulated containers.

Founded in 2006 by brothers Roy and Ryan Seiders in Austin, Texas, YETI began with a focus on building a better cooler that could withstand extreme conditions and maintain ice retention longer than traditional alternatives.

