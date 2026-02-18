Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Cut to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Sunday morning.

DCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Monday, December 29th. B. Riley Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Zacks Research raised shares of Ducommun from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ducommun from $117.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ducommun from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.00.

Shares of DCO opened at $125.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Ducommun has a 12 month low of $51.76 and a 12 month high of $126.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.34 and its 200-day moving average is $97.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -53.56 and a beta of 1.05.

In related news, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total transaction of $185,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 65,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,060,879.34. This trade represents a 2.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Ducommun by 1,993.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 302,969 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,034,000 after buying an additional 288,496 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Ducommun during the fourth quarter worth about $26,028,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ducommun in the second quarter worth approximately $22,151,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Ducommun in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,025,000. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc acquired a new stake in Ducommun during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,035,000. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ducommun Incorporated, through its Electronics and Structures segments, provides engineered products and integrated systems for the global aerospace, defense and space markets. The Electronics segment focuses on high-reliability electronic assemblies, cable and wire harnesses, connector systems and harsh environment electronics for flight-critical applications. In the Structures segment, Ducommun manufactures complex metallic and composite components such as flight control surfaces, skin panels, heat exchangers and other aerostructures for commercial and military platforms.

Founded in 1849 in California as a hardware and stagecoach parts supplier, Ducommun expanded into aerospace manufacturing during World War II and has since grown its capabilities through targeted acquisitions and organic investments.

