Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 12,307 Shares of NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,446 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 12,307 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in NIKE were worth $16,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Guerra Advisors Inc purchased a new position in NIKE during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 732 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Field & Main Bank increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 750 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Elliott Hill bought 16,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.10 per share, with a total value of $1,001,306.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 241,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,760,965.70. This trade represents a 7.28% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,691 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.54 per share, with a total value of $500,080.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 43,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,491,079.22. The trade was a 25.12% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have bought 75,079 shares of company stock valued at $4,449,887 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKE has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $65.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Piper Sandler set a $75.00 price target on NIKE and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Truist Financial set a $69.00 price objective on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $67.00 target price on NIKE in a report on Thursday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.61.

NIKE Trading Up 2.6%

NIKE stock opened at $64.74 on Wednesday. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $82.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.55 and its 200 day moving average is $67.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.84 billion, a PE ratio of 38.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The footwear maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 96.47%.

NIKE Profile

Nike, Inc (NYSE: NKE) is a global designer, marketer and distributor of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories. Founded in 1964 as Blue Ribbon Sports by Phil Knight and Bill Bowerman and renamed Nike in 1971, the company is headquartered near Beaverton, Oregon. Nike develops and commercializes products across performance and lifestyle categories for sports including running, basketball, soccer and training, and is known for signature technologies and design-driven product lines.

The company markets products under several primary brands, including Nike, Jordan and Converse, and sells through a combination of wholesale relationships, branded retail stores and direct-to-consumer channels such as company-operated stores and digital platforms (e.g., Nike.com and mobile apps).

Featured Stories

