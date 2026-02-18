Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Sunday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Williams Trading set a $82.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $82.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Zacks Research raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.64.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

NASDAQ LSCC opened at $97.50 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor has a one year low of $34.69 and a one year high of $108.08. The company has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,877.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.08.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $145.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.18 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.380 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.75, for a total value of $798,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 98,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,815,200.50. This represents a 7.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 9,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total value of $731,829.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 61,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,534,185.60. The trade was a 13.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 24,512 shares of company stock worth $1,994,508 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lattice Semiconductor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 213.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 176,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,280,000 after purchasing an additional 120,464 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 3,283 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 963,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,535,000 after buying an additional 264,329 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 30.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 43,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 10,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 295.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 21,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 15,814 shares in the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is a U.S.-based semiconductor company specializing in low-power, small-footprint programmable logic devices. The company’s product portfolio centers on field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), programmable logic devices (PLDs) and related intellectual property cores that enable customers to implement custom digital functions in applications where energy efficiency and compact size are critical. Lattice’s solutions are widely used to accelerate edge computing, support video and sensor interfaces, and provide flexible I/O connectivity across a variety of end markets.

The company offers a range of FPGA families, including the iCE40 series for ultra-low power mobile and consumer applications, the MachXO series for embedded control and security, and the ECP5 series for midrange performance in communications, industrial automation and automotive domains.

