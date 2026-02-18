Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Sunday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ichor in a research note on Monday, December 29th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ichor in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Ichor from $30.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Ichor in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Ichor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ichor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.57.

NASDAQ:ICHR opened at $47.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -30.56 and a beta of 1.89. Ichor has a 12 month low of $13.12 and a 12 month high of $48.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

In other Ichor news, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 53,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total value of $2,451,735.84. Following the sale, the director directly owned 53,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,411,531.52. This trade represents a 50.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Ichor by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ichor by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 19,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ichor by 286.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 53,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 39,476 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Ichor by 105.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ichor by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 117,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after buying an additional 4,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. is a global supplier of critical subsystems used in the fabrication of semiconductor devices. The company specializes in the design, engineering and manufacturing of gas delivery systems, vacuum pumps and abatement solutions that manage process gases and by-products in wafer-processing tools. Its modular subsystems are designed to integrate with lithography, etch, deposition and cleaning equipment, helping to ensure precise control of gas flow, pressure and purity throughout the chip-manufacturing cycle.

Founded in the mid-1980s and headquartered in Fremont, California, Ichor has expanded its footprint across Asia, Europe and North America.

