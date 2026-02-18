Lifevantage Corporation (NASDAQ:LFVN) Short Interest Update

Lifevantage Corporation (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 3,664,089 shares, a growth of 32.2% from the January 15th total of 2,771,966 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 280,426 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.1 days. Currently, 36.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 36.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 280,426 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Lifevantage

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lifevantage in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Lifevantage by 14,484.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 29,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 28,968 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lifevantage by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 8,762 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lifevantage by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in Lifevantage by 12,659.7% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 7,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 7,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Lifevantage alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LFVN shares. Loop Capital set a $5.00 target price on Lifevantage in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Lifevantage in a report on Monday, December 29th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lifevantage in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Lifevantage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lifevantage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.

Lifevantage Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:LFVN opened at $4.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $63.18 million, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.42. Lifevantage has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $19.28.

Lifevantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.07). Lifevantage had a return on equity of 29.59% and a net margin of 3.74%.The firm had revenue of $48.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.40 million. Lifevantage has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600-0.800 EPS.

Lifevantage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. Lifevantage’s dividend payout ratio is 30.00%.

About Lifevantage

(Get Free Report)

LifeVantage Corporation is a publicly traded company that develops, markets and distributes nutritional supplements, skincare products and weight-management solutions through a direct-selling business model. The company’s flagship offering, Protandim®, is formulated to activate the Nrf2 pathway, which is associated with cellular defense processes. LifeVantage also markets the PhysIQ® line for metabolism and body composition support and the TrueScience® skincare regimen, targeting a range of health and wellness needs.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Sandy, Utah, LifeVantage combines research in nutrigenomics with a network of independent distributors to bring its products to market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lifevantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifevantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.