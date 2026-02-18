Netskope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTSK) Receives $26.71 Consensus PT from Analysts

Netskope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTSK – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, fourteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.8750.

NTSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Netskope from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Netskope in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Netskope from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Netskope in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Netskope in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th.

In other Netskope news, CEO Sanjay Beri sold 31,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $555,422.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Matto Andrew H. Del sold 49,875 shares of Netskope stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total transaction of $855,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 41,493 shares in the company, valued at $712,019.88. This represents a 54.59% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 1,049,721 shares of company stock valued at $18,020,279 in the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTSK. ICONIQ Capital LLC purchased a new position in Netskope in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,506,261,000. Scge Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Netskope during the third quarter valued at approximately $312,104,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Netskope in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,006,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Netskope during the fourth quarter worth $60,882,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Netskope during the third quarter worth about $72,463,000.

NASDAQ NTSK opened at $11.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -113.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.16. Netskope has a 1 year low of $10.96 and a 1 year high of $27.99.

Netskope (NASDAQ:NTSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $184.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.81 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

We are redefining security and networking for the era of cloud and AI. The cloud and AI have completely revolutionized work. We are more dispersed, more productive, and more automated than ever before, and the rate of change is only accelerating. Not since the internet has there been such a transformative tectonic shift. But, with it has come collateral damage-traditional security and networking are now broken. We founded Netskope to address this revolution. We built Netskope One, our unified, cloud-native platform from the ground up to solve the challenge of securing and accelerating the digital interactions of enterprises in this new era.

