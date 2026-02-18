Analysts Set Expectations for Valero Energy FY2026 Earnings

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Scotiabank raised their FY2026 earnings estimates for Valero Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, February 11th. Scotiabank analyst P. Cheng now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $13.75 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.60. The consensus estimate for Valero Energy’s current full-year earnings is $7.92 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Valero Energy’s FY2027 earnings at $19.30 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (down previously from $198.00) on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Erste Group Bank initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Monday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $169.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.67.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Valero Energy stock opened at $197.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $180.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.47. Valero Energy has a 12 month low of $99.00 and a 12 month high of $206.77. The company has a market capitalization of $60.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $30.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 1.91%.Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 5th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 62.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jason W. Fraser sold 9,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.02, for a total value of $1,728,540.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 134,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,352,787.92. The trade was a 6.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valero Energy

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 26,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 7,735 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 13.0% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 5.7% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,919,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation is a San Antonio, Texas–based integrated downstream energy company that manufactures and markets transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks and other industrial products. The company’s operations focus on refining crude oil into finished fuels such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, as well as producing asphalt and other refined product streams for commercial and industrial customers.

In addition to refining, Valero has significant operations in renewable fuels, including the production of ethanol and other biofuels, and it manages an extensive logistics network of pipelines, terminals, rail and marine assets to move feedstocks and finished products.

Featured Articles

