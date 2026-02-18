GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys Shares of 75,984 Vipshop Holdings Limited $VIPS

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 75,984 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIPS. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 1,187.1% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Vipshop by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 575.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop during the second quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vipshop by 65.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on VIPS shares. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vipshop in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.60 target price on shares of Vipshop in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Vipshop from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Vipshop in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vipshop presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.38.

Vipshop Trading Up 0.3%

VIPS stock opened at $17.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.72. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a one year low of $12.14 and a one year high of $21.08.

Vipshop Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) is a leading online discount retailer in China, offering high-quality branded products at competitive prices through a time-limited, flash-sales model. The company provides consumers with access to a rotating selection of merchandise, combining the excitement of limited-time offers with curated brand partnerships to drive customer engagement and loyalty.

Vipshop’s platform features a diverse range of product categories, including apparel, footwear, cosmetics, home furnishings, digital electronics and other lifestyle goods.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.