Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $4.51 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,849 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 211.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $263.04 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $171.73 and a 12-month high of $271.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.08.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

