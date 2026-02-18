Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock.

GH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Guardant Health from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Guardant Health from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Guardant Health from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Guardant Health from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.45.

Shares of NASDAQ GH opened at $107.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of -33.37 and a beta of 1.63. Guardant Health has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $120.74.

In other news, CTO Darya Chudova sold 5,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total value of $567,122.04. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 7,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,528.48. This represents a 43.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Medina Manuel Hidalgo sold 1,250 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $131,250.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,685. The trade was a 61.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 434,511 shares of company stock valued at $45,580,887 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 19.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Xponance LLC lifted its position in Guardant Health by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Xponance LLC now owns 9,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company specializing in blood-based cancer diagnostics. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Redwood City, California, the company develops non-invasive tests that use circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) to profile genomic alterations in patients with solid tumors. Guardant Health’s mission is to advance cancer care by providing actionable data to clinicians, pharmaceutical partners and researchers worldwide.

The company’s flagship product, Guardant360, is a next-generation sequencing (NGS) assay designed to detect mutations, copy number variations and select fusions in more than 70 cancer-related genes.

