Heartland Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 243,297 Primo Brands Corporation $PRMB

Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Primo Brands Corporation (NYSE:PRMB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 243,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,377,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Primo Brands by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 47,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Primo Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Primo Brands by 102.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Phoenix Financial Ltd. increased its position in Primo Brands by 14.6% during the third quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 10,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Primo Brands by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Primo Brands Price Performance

Primo Brands stock opened at $18.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.03, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.79 and a 200-day moving average of $20.12. Primo Brands Corporation has a 1 year low of $14.36 and a 1 year high of $35.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Primo Brands declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have commented on PRMB. Mizuho cut their price target on Primo Brands from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 8th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Primo Brands from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Primo Brands from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Primo Brands in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Primo Brands in a report on Monday, December 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Primo Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

Primo Brands Profile

Primo Brands (NYSE: PRMB) is a consumer packaged beverage company that was established as an independent entity following a corporate spin‐off in 2023. The company specializes in the production, marketing and distribution of a broad portfolio of bottled water products, including purified, mineral and sparkling varieties. Through its focus on quality control and innovation, Primo Brands aims to deliver clean, great-tasting water in formats tailored to both at-home consumption and on-the-go lifestyles.

Its product range spans multi-serve and single-serve bottles, aluminum cans and other eco-friendly packaging solutions.

