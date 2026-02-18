Banco Santander Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Receives $27.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Banco Santander Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.6667.

A number of research firms recently commented on BSAC. Citigroup cut Banco Santander Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Banco Santander Chile from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered Banco Santander Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Banco Santander Chile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Banco Santander Chile in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st.

Banco Santander Chile Stock Performance

NYSE:BSAC opened at $35.36 on Friday. Banco Santander Chile has a twelve month low of $20.77 and a twelve month high of $37.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.21.

Banco Santander Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $740.07 million for the quarter. Banco Santander Chile had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 23.25%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Banco Santander Chile will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Banco Santander Chile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander Chile by 0.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,113,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,507,000 after purchasing an additional 17,119 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco Santander Chile by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,599,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,749,000 after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Banco Santander Chile by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,561,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,603,000 after acquiring an additional 488,676 shares during the period. INCA Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander Chile by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 1,064,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,110,000 after purchasing an additional 349,082 shares during the period. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander Chile in the third quarter worth about $24,685,000. Institutional investors own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Santander Chile

Banco Santander Chile (NYSE:BSAC) is one of the leading financial institutions in Chile and a key component of the global Santander Group. The bank offers a comprehensive range of banking and financial services, including retail and commercial lending, deposit accounts, credit cards, wealth management, insurance products and corporate banking solutions. Headquartered in Santiago, it operates an extensive network of branches, ATMs and digital platforms to serve individual customers, small and medium-sized enterprises and large corporations across the country.

Originally founded as Banco de Santiago in the late 1970s, the institution became part of the Santander Group following the privatization wave in Chile during the late 1980s.

