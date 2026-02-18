Heartland Advisors Inc. Sells 423,391 Shares of Custom Truck One Source, Inc. $CTOS

Heartland Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Free Report) by 37.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 700,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423,391 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Custom Truck One Source were worth $4,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,762,000. Boston Partners increased its position in Custom Truck One Source by 71.5% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,433,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264,366 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 12.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,346,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,653,000 after acquiring an additional 152,173 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 283.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 558,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 412,830 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Custom Truck One Source Stock Down 1.0%

NYSE:CTOS opened at $7.19 on Wednesday. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.18 and a 1-year high of $7.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -59.92 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.33 and a 200 day moving average of $6.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CTOS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Zacks Research upgraded Custom Truck One Source from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $6.50 price objective on Custom Truck One Source in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Custom Truck One Source has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

About Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source, Inc (NYSE: CTOS) is a North American provider of specialty rental equipment, parts and services. The company’s fleet encompasses a wide range of assets, including cranes, aerial work platforms, trench safety and shoring equipment, fluid management solutions, generators and other industrial machinery. Customers rely on Custom Truck One Source to support projects in construction, energy, telecommunications, industrial manufacturing, municipalities and large-scale events.

Headquartered in Plano, Texas, Custom Truck One Source has expanded through a combination of organic growth and strategic acquisitions to establish a network of more than 140 branch locations across the United States and Canada.

