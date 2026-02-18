iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 138,616 shares, a growth of 32.6% from the January 15th total of 104,544 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 311,282 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 311,282 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IBTK opened at $19.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.85 and its 200 day moving average is $19.87. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $19.22 and a twelve month high of $20.02.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0614 per share. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crews Bank & Trust lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (IBTK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2030 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2030. The fund will terminate in December 2030. IBTK was launched on Jul 14, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

