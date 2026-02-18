Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Sunday morning.

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Banco Santander Brasil Stock Down 0.7%

Banco Santander Brasil Announces Dividend

Banco Santander Brasil stock opened at $6.55 on Friday. Banco Santander Brasil has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $7.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.38 and its 200 day moving average is $5.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1001 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aquamarine Financial Cayman Ltd increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Aquamarine Financial Cayman Ltd now owns 9,770,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,697,000 after purchasing an additional 775,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Banco Santander Brasil by 17.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,957,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,531,000 after purchasing an additional 430,531 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander Brasil in the fourth quarter worth about $9,772,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 21.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 744,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,058,000 after buying an additional 130,366 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 99.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 327,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 163,314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Brasil Company Profile

Banco Santander Brasil SA is the Brazilian unit of Spain-based Grupo Santander and one of the country’s major commercial banks. Headquartered in São Paulo, the bank serves a broad client base across Brazil through an integrated network of branches, ATMs and digital channels. Its shares are represented abroad via American Depositary Shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker BSBR.

The bank offers a full range of financial products and services for retail, small and medium-sized enterprises, and corporate clients.

Featured Stories

