Cineverse (NASDAQ:CNVS) Insider Mark Torres Buys 25,000 Shares

Cineverse Corp. (NASDAQ:CNVS – Get Free Report) insider Mark Torres purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 183,274 shares in the company, valued at $366,548. The trade was a 15.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of CNVS traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,641,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,749. Cineverse Corp. has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $7.39. The stock has a market cap of $51.90 million, a PE ratio of -19.36 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.13 and its 200 day moving average is $3.05.

Cineverse (NASDAQ:CNVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.29 million for the quarter. Cineverse had a negative return on equity of 3.55% and a negative net margin of 1.49%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CNVS. UBS Group set a $9.00 price target on shares of Cineverse in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cineverse in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Benchmark reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Cineverse in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Cineverse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cineverse in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cineverse during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cineverse in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cineverse in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cineverse by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 17,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.19% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Company completed two post‑quarter acquisitions expected to add ~ $53M in annual revenue and ~ $10M in adjusted EBITDA for FY2027 and said the deals are immediately accretive; this materially boosts growth and profit outlook. Acquisitions & Results

Positive Sentiment: Management insider buying: multiple insiders (including CFO Mark Wayne Lindsey) purchased shares at $2.00 each on Feb 17 (individual buys of 25k–37.5k shares), materially increasing their stakes — a strong signal of insider confidence. Insider Filings

Positive Sentiment: Operational leverage: Cineverse reported a direct operating margin of 69% (vs. 48% year‑ago) and adjusted EBITDA of $2.4M for the quarter, showing margin expansion that supports the company's higher FY2027 adjusted EBITDA guidance. Results & Margin

Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest data in recent feeds shows 0 shares short (and NaN changes), which appears to be a reporting anomaly — not a reliable signal for immediate pressure or squeeze risk.

Negative Sentiment: Reported results missed some expectations: EPS was a ($0.05) loss and revenue was $16.29M; the company still shows a negative net margin (1.49%) and negative ROE (3.55%), highlighting ongoing profitability headwinds. Quarterly Release

Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary and the earnings call transcript provide context for why the stock rose despite misses — investors focused on guidance, acquisition accretion and insider purchases. Earnings Transcript

Cineverse (NASDAQ: CNVS), formerly known as Cinedigm, is a digital entertainment company that acquires, produces and distributes film and television content across a range of platforms. Through its streaming division, the company offers a portfolio of direct-to-consumer channels and apps—spanning genres such as horror, faith and family, documentaries and classic cinema—on both AVOD (ad-supported) and FAST (free ad-supported television) services. Cineverse also licenses its curated libraries to third-party streaming platforms, pay-TV operators and retail video-on-demand providers.

In addition to its consumer-facing streaming business, Cineverse operates a digital cinema network that supplies hardware, software and content delivery solutions to cinema exhibitors throughout North America.

