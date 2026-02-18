Cineverse (NASDAQ:CNVS) Insider Mark Torres Buys 25,000 Shares

Cineverse Corp. (NASDAQ:CNVS – Get Free Report) insider Mark Torres purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 183,274 shares in the company, valued at $366,548. The trade was a 15.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Cineverse Price Performance
Shares of CNVS traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,641,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,749. Cineverse Corp. has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $7.39. The stock has a market cap of $51.90 million, a PE ratio of -19.36 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.13 and its 200 day moving average is $3.05.
Cineverse (NASDAQ:CNVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.29 million for the quarter. Cineverse had a negative return on equity of 3.55% and a negative net margin of 1.49%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cineverse
Institutional Trading of Cineverse
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cineverse in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cineverse during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cineverse in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cineverse in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cineverse by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 17,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.19% of the company’s stock.
Cineverse News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Cineverse this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Company completed two post‑quarter acquisitions expected to add ~ $53M in annual revenue and ~ $10M in adjusted EBITDA for FY2027 and said the deals are immediately accretive; this materially boosts growth and profit outlook. Acquisitions & Results
- Positive Sentiment: Management insider buying: multiple insiders (including CFO Mark Wayne Lindsey) purchased shares at $2.00 each on Feb 17 (individual buys of 25k–37.5k shares), materially increasing their stakes — a strong signal of insider confidence. Insider Filings
- Positive Sentiment: Operational leverage: Cineverse reported a direct operating margin of 69% (vs. 48% year‑ago) and adjusted EBITDA of $2.4M for the quarter, showing margin expansion that supports the company’s higher FY2027 adjusted EBITDA guidance. Results & Margin
- Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest data in recent feeds shows 0 shares short (and NaN changes), which appears to be a reporting anomaly — not a reliable signal for immediate pressure or squeeze risk.
- Negative Sentiment: Reported results missed some expectations: EPS was a ($0.05) loss and revenue was $16.29M; the company still shows a negative net margin (1.49%) and negative ROE (3.55%), highlighting ongoing profitability headwinds. Quarterly Release
- Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary and the earnings call transcript provide context for why the stock rose despite misses — investors focused on guidance, acquisition accretion and insider purchases. Earnings Transcript
Cineverse Company Profile
Cineverse (NASDAQ: CNVS), formerly known as Cinedigm, is a digital entertainment company that acquires, produces and distributes film and television content across a range of platforms. Through its streaming division, the company offers a portfolio of direct-to-consumer channels and apps—spanning genres such as horror, faith and family, documentaries and classic cinema—on both AVOD (ad-supported) and FAST (free ad-supported television) services. Cineverse also licenses its curated libraries to third-party streaming platforms, pay-TV operators and retail video-on-demand providers.
In addition to its consumer-facing streaming business, Cineverse operates a digital cinema network that supplies hardware, software and content delivery solutions to cinema exhibitors throughout North America.
