First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) Shares Down 0.3% – Here’s Why

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $97.41 and last traded at $97.91. Approximately 8,985 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 210% from the average daily volume of 2,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.24.
First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $132.18 million, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.77.
First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.5149 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund
First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
The First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Multi Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index that uses fundamental factors to select and weight value stocks from the Nasdaq US Select Indices. FAB was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.