First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) Shares Down 0.3% – Here’s Why

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $97.41 and last traded at $97.91. Approximately 8,985 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 210% from the average daily volume of 2,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.24.

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $132.18 million, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.77.

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.5149 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 0.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 62,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,423,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 42,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 2,590.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 20,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Planning Associates INC. NH raised its stake in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northeast Planning Associates INC. NH now owns 21,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Multi Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index that uses fundamental factors to select and weight value stocks from the Nasdaq US Select Indices. FAB was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

