Monument Mining (CVE:MMY) Shares Down 4.3% – Here’s Why

Monument Mining Limited (CVE:MMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.09 and last traded at C$1.11. 366,457 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 785,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.16.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$1.92 price objective on shares of Monument Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Monument Mining currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1.92.

The company has a market cap of C$383.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.92.

Monument Mining Limited operates as a gold producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, precious metals, and other base metal properties in Canada, Australia, and Malaysia. The company holds 100% interest in the Selinsing gold mine, including the Selinsing, Buffalo Reef, Felda Land, and Famehub projects that are located in Pahang State within the Central Gold Belt of Western Malaysia; and the Murchison gold project portfolio comprising the Burnakura, Tuckanarra, and Gabanintha projects, which are located in the Murchison region of Western Australia.

