Crescita Therapeutics (TSE:CTX) Shares Up 4.3% – Here’s Why

Shares of Crescita Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:CTX – Get Free Report) rose 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.49 and last traded at C$0.49. Approximately 5,610 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 39,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.

Crescita Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$9.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77.

About Crescita Therapeutics

Crescita Therapeutics Inc is a Canadian commercial dermatology company with in-house research & development and manufacturing capabilities. The company offers a portfolio of non-prescription skincare products and early to commercial-stage prescription drug products and owns multiple proprietary drug delivery platforms that support the development of patented formulations that can facilitate the delivery of active ingredients into or through the skin. The firm generates its revenue in the form of product sales and out-licensing revenue.

Featured Stories

