Findev (CVE:FDI) Trading 1.3% Higher – Time to Buy?

Findev Inc. (CVE:FDI – Get Free Report) was up 1.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.41. Approximately 1,759 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 5,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.60 million, a P/E ratio of -40.50 and a beta of -0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.41 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.41.

Findev Inc, a real estate finance company, provides real estate financing secured by investment properties and real estate developments in the Greater Toronto Area, Canada. It targets real estate projects that include condominiums, townhouses, purpose-built rentals, low-rise/subdivisions, and retail developments. The company was formerly known as TransGaming Inc and changed its name to Findev Inc in October 2016. Findev Inc was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

