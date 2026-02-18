Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) Trading Down 4.2% – What’s Next?

Nemetschek SE (ETR:NEM – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €63.70 and last traded at €64.20. 269,457 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 445% from the average session volume of 49,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at €67.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is €83.88 and its 200 day moving average is €99.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.85.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

