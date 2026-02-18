Insider Buying: Cineverse (NASDAQ:CNVS) Insider Buys 37,500 Shares of Stock

Cineverse Corp. (NASDAQ:CNVS – Get Free Report) insider Mark Antonio Huidor bought 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 190,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,122. This trade represents a 24.58% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CNVS traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.71. 1,641,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,749. The stock has a market cap of $51.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.36 and a beta of 1.66. Cineverse Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $7.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.05.

Cineverse (NASDAQ:CNVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.29 million during the quarter. Cineverse had a negative return on equity of 3.55% and a negative net margin of 1.49%.

Positive Sentiment: Company completed two post‑quarter acquisitions expected to add ~ $53M in annual revenue and ~ $10M in adjusted EBITDA for FY2027 and said the deals are immediately accretive; this materially boosts growth and profit outlook. Acquisitions & Results

Company completed two post‑quarter acquisitions expected to add ~ $53M in annual revenue and ~ $10M in adjusted EBITDA for FY2027 and said the deals are immediately accretive; this materially boosts growth and profit outlook. Positive Sentiment: Management insider buying: multiple insiders (including CFO Mark Wayne Lindsey) purchased shares at $2.00 each on Feb 17 (individual buys of 25k–37.5k shares), materially increasing their stakes — a strong signal of insider confidence. Insider Filings

Management insider buying: multiple insiders (including CFO Mark Wayne Lindsey) purchased shares at $2.00 each on Feb 17 (individual buys of 25k–37.5k shares), materially increasing their stakes — a strong signal of insider confidence. Positive Sentiment: Operational leverage: Cineverse reported a direct operating margin of 69% (vs. 48% year‑ago) and adjusted EBITDA of $2.4M for the quarter, showing margin expansion that supports the company’s higher FY2027 adjusted EBITDA guidance. Results & Margin

Operational leverage: Cineverse reported a direct operating margin of 69% (vs. 48% year‑ago) and adjusted EBITDA of $2.4M for the quarter, showing margin expansion that supports the company’s higher FY2027 adjusted EBITDA guidance. Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest data in recent feeds shows 0 shares short (and NaN changes), which appears to be a reporting anomaly — not a reliable signal for immediate pressure or squeeze risk.

Short‑interest data in recent feeds shows 0 shares short (and NaN changes), which appears to be a reporting anomaly — not a reliable signal for immediate pressure or squeeze risk. Negative Sentiment: Reported results missed some expectations: EPS was a ($0.05) loss and revenue was $16.29M; the company still shows a negative net margin (1.49%) and negative ROE (3.55%), highlighting ongoing profitability headwinds. Quarterly Release

Reported results missed some expectations: EPS was a ($0.05) loss and revenue was $16.29M; the company still shows a negative net margin (1.49%) and negative ROE (3.55%), highlighting ongoing profitability headwinds. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary and the earnings call transcript provide context for why the stock rose despite misses — investors focused on guidance, acquisition accretion and insider purchases. Earnings Transcript

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cineverse by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 17,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its position in Cineverse by 38.5% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cineverse by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 168,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 6,952 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Cineverse by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 78,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 8,155 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Cineverse by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 22,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. 8.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CNVS shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cineverse in a report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group set a $9.00 price objective on Cineverse in a report on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered Cineverse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Cineverse in a research report on Monday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cineverse currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Cineverse (NASDAQ: CNVS), formerly known as Cinedigm, is a digital entertainment company that acquires, produces and distributes film and television content across a range of platforms. Through its streaming division, the company offers a portfolio of direct-to-consumer channels and apps—spanning genres such as horror, faith and family, documentaries and classic cinema—on both AVOD (ad-supported) and FAST (free ad-supported television) services. Cineverse also licenses its curated libraries to third-party streaming platforms, pay-TV operators and retail video-on-demand providers.

In addition to its consumer-facing streaming business, Cineverse operates a digital cinema network that supplies hardware, software and content delivery solutions to cinema exhibitors throughout North America.

