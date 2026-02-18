Agronomics (LON:ANIC) Posts Earnings Results

Agronomics (LON:ANIC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Agronomics had a negative net margin of 71.96% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%.
Agronomics Price Performance
LON ANIC traded up GBX 0.04 on Tuesday, hitting GBX 5.90. The company had a trading volume of 6,718,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,093,681. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 6.20 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 6.81. Agronomics has a 12-month low of GBX 5.10 and a 12-month high of GBX 9.60. The company has a market capitalization of £62.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.47.
About Agronomics
