Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Insider Sells 666 Shares

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Benjamin Walz sold 666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.40, for a total value of $122,144.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,314.20. The trade was a 31.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Andrew Benjamin Walz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 3rd, Andrew Benjamin Walz sold 22,200 shares of Chevron stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.53, for a total value of $3,918,966.00.

Shares of CVX traded down $3.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $180.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,840,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,658,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.15. Chevron Corporation has a one year low of $132.04 and a one year high of $186.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $163.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.70.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Chevron had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $45.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.78 per share. This represents a $7.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. Chevron’s payout ratio is 102.70%.

Positive Sentiment: Chevron-led consortium awarded four offshore lease blocks in Greece, giving Chevron a 70% operating interest and expanding its Mediterranean exploration footprint — a tangible long‑term growth/reserves catalyst. Article Title

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Melius Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Bank of America cut their target price on Chevron from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Freedom Capital lowered shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,406,000 after acquiring an additional 11,875 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Chevron by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,620,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $251,606,000 after purchasing an additional 215,345 shares during the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA bought a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,662,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 10.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,894,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $294,192,000 after acquiring an additional 175,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 8.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,891,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $759,618,000 after acquiring an additional 389,694 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron’s core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

