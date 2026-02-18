Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Insider Sells 11,248 Shares

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) insider Jeetendra Patel sold 11,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $854,848.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 262,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,970,976. This trade represents a 4.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of Cisco Systems stock remained flat at $76.85 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 24,780,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,402,709. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.20. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.11 and a 12-month high of $88.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The network equipment provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 19.22%.The company had revenue of $15.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:
- Positive Sentiment: UBS raised its price target on CSCO to $95 (from $90) and kept a Buy rating, citing stronger AI order momentum that supports the company’s revenue outlook. UBS Lifts PT on Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Stock
- Positive Sentiment: Wall Street coverage highlighted continued upside — analysts’ average target (~$88.8) implies roughly ~16% upside versus recent levels, framing the recent pullback as a potential buying opportunity. Wall Street Sees 16% Upside in Cisco (CSCO) Despite Recent 9.4% Selloff
- Positive Sentiment: Coverage notes Cisco has widened its AI moat and adjusted its dividend payout policy, which supports income investors and bolsters the case for durable secular growth from AI-related demand. Cisco stock resets dividend payout as AI moat widens | CSCO
- Neutral Sentiment: Zacks highlights Cisco among names to watch in a challenged networking sector, noting both macro headwinds and company-specific tailwinds (AI demand, product mix). This is informative but not an immediate catalyst. 3 Stocks to Consider From a Troubled Networking Industry
- Neutral Sentiment: Zacks also flagged shifts in Cisco’s international revenue trends and increased investor attention; these articles explain drivers but don’t present a clear immediate buy/sell trigger. Why Cisco (CSCO) International Revenue Trends Deserve Your Attention
- Neutral Sentiment: Search and interest metrics coverage notes heavy investor attention on CSCO recently — useful context for liquidity and volatility but not a directional catalyst on its own. Investors Heavily Search Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO): Here is What You Need to Know
- Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest notices in recent feeds report a “large increase” but the data posted shows zero shares (likely a reporting error). The headline can spook traders, but the underlying data appears unreliable. Short Interest Notices (data appears erroneous)
- Negative Sentiment: Coverage on the post‑earnings period highlights a notable stock slide (reported ~9.4% over the past week), which has driven short‑term selling and higher volatility — a clear near‑term headwind for the share price. What’s next for Cisco after its post-earnings stock slide?
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $4,473,272,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 413.3% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 22,393,371 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,553,645,000 after purchasing an additional 18,030,441 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Cisco Systems by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,289,151 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,256,144,000 after purchasing an additional 14,874,407 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 46.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 40,836,858 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,833,261,000 after buying an additional 12,904,969 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 110.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,406,442 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,259,369,000 after buying an additional 9,648,265 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.55.
About Cisco Systems
Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.
In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.
