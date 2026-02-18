Insider Selling: OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI) Insider Sells 6,990 Shares of Stock

OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Free Report) insider Charles Berkman sold 6,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total value of $11,883.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 383,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,159.10. This trade represents a 1.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

OmniAb Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:OABI traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $1.71. The company had a trading volume of 329,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,779. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.76. OmniAb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $4.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OmniAb

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its position in OmniAb by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,434,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,205,000 after acquiring an additional 759,386 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in OmniAb by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 165,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 21,847 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in OmniAb in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OmniAb by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 966,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 180,549 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of OmniAb by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 125,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 45,040 shares during the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of OmniAb in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, OmniAb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.67.

About OmniAb

OmniAb, Inc (NASDAQ: OABI) operates as a biotechnology company specializing in the discovery and development of therapeutic antibodies. The company’s integrated antibody discovery platform combines proprietary transgenic animal models, in vitro screening, and in silico engineering to accelerate lead identification and optimization. OmniAb offers both fee-for-service collaborations and license agreements, enabling biopharmaceutical partners to leverage its suite of technologies for programs spanning oncology, immunology, and other therapeutic areas.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, OmniAb went public in May 2021.

