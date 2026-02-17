W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Has $3.14 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic PLC $MDT

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co trimmed its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,912 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 69,230 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Colrain Capital LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Colrain Capital LLC now owns 50,595 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,855,000 after purchasing an additional 15,355 shares in the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 35.6% in the third quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 168,306 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $16,029,000 after buying an additional 44,197 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.0% in the third quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 3,697 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 8.4% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,861 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Leerink Partners set a $120.00 target price on Medtronic and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $103.00 price target on Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Medtronic from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.21.

NYSE MDT opened at $99.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $79.55 and a 1-year high of $106.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.53. The company has a market capitalization of $127.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The medical technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 13.71%.The firm had revenue of $9.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.89 billion. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.620-5.660 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 76.55%.

Medtronic plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures a broad range of therapeutic devices and health care solutions. Headquartered legally in Ireland with principal operational offices in the United States, the company markets products to hospitals, physicians and health systems worldwide and has grown from its founding in 1949 into one of the largest medical-device manufacturers serving global health-care markets.

Medtronic’s offerings span several clinical areas, including cardiac rhythm and heart failure (pacemakers, implantable cardioverter‑defibrillators and related cardiac therapies), minimally invasive and surgical technologies (laparoscopic and advanced energy devices, visualization systems and surgical innovations), restorative therapies (spine and orthopedics, neuromodulation and neurovascular treatments) and diabetes management (insulin-delivery systems and glucose monitoring solutions).

