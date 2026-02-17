Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Buys Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD). In a filing disclosed on February 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Warner Bros. Discovery stock on January 9th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) on 1/30/2026.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WBD traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.75. 28,430,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,346,680. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $71.24 billion, a PE ratio of 151.32 and a beta of 1.64.

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels sold 242,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $7,168,323.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 918,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,108,730. This represents a 20.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Lori C. Locke sold 4,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.92, for a total value of $119,208.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 100,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,821.04. This trade represents a 3.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders sold 267,116 shares of company stock valued at $7,781,731 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WBD. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 4,730.8% during the 4th quarter. TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WBD shares. Arete Research boosted their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.50 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, December 8th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $31.00 price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.09.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) is a global media and entertainment company formed when WarnerMedia and Discovery, Inc combined their businesses in 2022. Headquartered in New York City, the company assembles a broad portfolio of film and television production, linear and cable networks, streaming services and consumer distribution operations. Its assets span well-known studio brands, premium scripted and unscripted programming, news and factual entertainment, and licensed franchise properties.

The company’s core activities include film and television production and distribution through units such as Warner Bros.

