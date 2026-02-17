Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Stock Acquired Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). In a filing disclosed on February 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Walt Disney stock on January 9th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) on 1/30/2026.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.29. The company had a trading volume of 10,457,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,482,487. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $80.10 and a 12-month high of $124.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.98. The company has a market cap of $186.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The entertainment giant reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 12.80%.The business had revenue of $25.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Arete Research upgraded shares of Walt Disney to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walt Disney

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,342,154 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $18,128,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,207 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Walt Disney by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,873,646 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,604,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,897 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,588,604 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,597,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,888 shares in the last quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP raised its stake in Walt Disney by 9,060.1% during the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 38,135,363 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,338,660,000 after purchasing an additional 37,719,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at $2,618,295,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney’s operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

