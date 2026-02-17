Fortuna Mining (NYSE:FSM) Trading Down 9.2% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Fortuna Mining Corp. (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) dropped 9.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.08 and last traded at $10.0340. Approximately 1,556,941 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 8,276,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.05.

Several brokerages recently commented on FSM. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortuna Mining in a research report on Friday, January 16th. National Bank Financial upgraded Fortuna Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Fortuna Mining in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered Fortuna Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Fortuna Mining from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.97. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.88.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Mining by 43.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,280,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,354,000 after buying an additional 8,878,857 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Fortuna Mining by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 20,216,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $198,176,000 after purchasing an additional 686,762 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fortuna Mining by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,707,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779,920 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Fortuna Mining by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,066,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,758,000 after purchasing an additional 758,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortuna Mining by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 8,947,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Mining Corp. engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d’Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d’Ivoire. The company was formerly known as Fortuna Silver Mines Inc and changed its name to Fortuna Mining Corp.

