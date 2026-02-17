Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Trading 5.2% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) shot up 5.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.09 and last traded at $5.1860. 640,574 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 3,493,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.93.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Precigen in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Precigen from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.07.

In other news, Director Randal J. Kirk sold 1,900,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total transaction of $7,942,150.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 341,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,170.02. This represents a 84.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,866,329 shares of company stock valued at $20,233,899. Corporate insiders own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGEN. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Precigen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Precigen by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 97,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 18,382 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Precigen by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 219,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 31,453 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Precigen by 1,530.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 172,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 161,947 shares during the period. Finally, Atom Investors LP increased its stake in Precigen by 316.9% during the 4th quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 61,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 46,996 shares during the period. 33.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Precigen, Inc (NASDAQ: PGEN) is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of genetic medicines. The company leverages proprietary gene and cell therapy platforms to design targeted therapies for oncology, infectious diseases and rare conditions. Precigen’s approach combines synthetic biology, immuno-oncology and microbiome engineering to create precision treatments intended to enhance efficacy while minimizing off-target effects.

The centerpiece of Precigen’s technology is its OmniCAR platform, which enables the rapid generation of adaptable chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell products.

