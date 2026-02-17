Galiano Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU) Trading Down 10.8% – Time to Sell?

Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU – Get Free Report) shares traded down 10.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.70 and last traded at $2.6950. 1,058,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 3,515,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.02.

Separately, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Galiano Gold in a research report on Monday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.20.

The stock has a market cap of $722.22 million, a P/E ratio of -23.16 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GAU. Aegis Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Galiano Gold by 162.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aegis Financial Corp now owns 6,505,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027,090 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Galiano Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $568,000. Pale Fire Capital SE grew its position in Galiano Gold by 67.2% in the second quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 6,011,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,635,000 after buying an additional 2,415,530 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Galiano Gold by 543.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,083,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 915,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of Galiano Gold by 177.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 46,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 29,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Galiano Gold Incorporated is a Canada-based gold exploration and development company listed on the NYSE American under the symbol GAU. The company’s primary focus is the acquisition, exploration and advancement of gold deposits in the Americas. Galiano Gold pursues a value-driven strategy to build gold resources by identifying high-potential projects, conducting systematic drilling programs and advancing resource definition toward a development decision.

Galiano Gold’s flagship asset is the Oko West and Oko East gold project located in the Essequibo region of Guyana, where multiple oxide and primary gold mineralized zones have been outlined through extensive drilling.

