FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Shares Acquired Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). In a filing disclosed on February 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in FedEx stock on January 9th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) on 1/30/2026.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded up $0.55 on Tuesday, hitting $375.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,163,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,046,315. The company has a market capitalization of $88.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27. FedEx Corporation has a 12 month low of $194.29 and a 12 month high of $381.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $313.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.59.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 18th. The shipping service provider reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.05 earnings per share. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.800-19.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.97%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $271.00 target price on FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $326.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $364.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.00.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) is a global logistics and courier company headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. Founded by Frederick W. Smith in 1971 and beginning operations in the early 1970s, the company pioneered overnight express shipping and has since expanded into a diversified portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and supply-chain services. FedEx operates an integrated air-and-ground network that moves parcels, freight and documents for businesses and consumers worldwide.

FedEx’s core operating segments include express parcel delivery via its FedEx Express division, domestic and residential parcel delivery through FedEx Ground, less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services, and logistics and supply-chain management solutions.

