Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Buys GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) Shares

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE). In a filing disclosed on February 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in GE Aerospace stock on January 9th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) on 1/30/2026.

GE Aerospace Stock Up 3.7%

Shares of GE Aerospace stock traded up $11.61 on Tuesday, reaching $327.02. 5,679,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,950,558. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $310.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $297.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.74. GE Aerospace has a 1-year low of $159.36 and a 1-year high of $332.79. The company has a market cap of $342.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.40.

GE Aerospace Increases Dividend

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This is a boost from GE Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.69%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in GE Aerospace by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,731,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,564,097,000 after acquiring an additional 699,364 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,240,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,951,570,000 after purchasing an additional 663,160 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,774,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,615,200,000 after purchasing an additional 312,880 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,442,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,449,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,444,736,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target (up from $378.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Friday, January 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $305.00 to $290.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. UBS Group set a $374.00 price target on shares of GE Aerospace and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $375.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Amy L. Gowder sold 4,000 shares of GE Aerospace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.73, for a total transaction of $1,222,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 16,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,055,245.55. This trade represents a 19.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Russell Stokes sold 30,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.47, for a total value of $9,305,348.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 150,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,103,507.98. The trade was a 16.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,398 shares of company stock valued at $13,837,171. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About GE Aerospace

(Get Free Report)

GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

See Also

