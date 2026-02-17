Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $283.87 and last traded at $283.5920, with a volume of 216533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $275.11.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $262.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a PE ratio of 146.50 and a beta of 0.61.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.13. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%.The company had revenue of $671.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.59 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

About Cboe Global Markets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.97%.

(Get Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S. and Canadian equities. This segment also offers exchange-traded products (ETP) transaction and listing services. The Europe and Asia Pacific segment provides pan-European listed equities and derivatives transaction services, ETPs, exchange-traded commodities, and international depository receipts, as well as ETP listings and clearing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.