Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Purchases Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI). In a filing disclosed on February 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in VICI Properties stock on January 9th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) on 1/30/2026.

VICI Properties Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE:VICI traded up $0.55 on Tuesday, hitting $29.85. 7,932,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,630,025. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.70. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.48 and a 12 month high of $34.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.37.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 17th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.70%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VICI shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Evercore restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VICI. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in VICI Properties by 5.2% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 3.3% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in VICI Properties by 18.9% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in VICI Properties by 32.7% during the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties (NYSE: VICI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in experiential real estate, with a primary focus on gaming, hospitality and entertainment assets. The company acquires, owns and manages a portfolio of destination properties and leases those assets to operators under long-term agreements, generating rental income and partnering on property development and capital projects. VICI was formed in connection with the restructuring of Caesars Entertainment and has since grown through acquisitions and strategic transactions to expand its footprint in the gaming and leisure sector.

The company’s portfolio is concentrated in major U.S.

