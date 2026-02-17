Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.90 and last traded at $8.8760, with a volume of 36583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.50.

KMDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Kamada from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kamada in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kamada from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Kamada in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.23. The stock has a market cap of $522.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Kamada by 417.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kamada in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Kamada during the third quarter worth about $70,000. SIH Partners LLLP acquired a new position in shares of Kamada in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in Kamada during the third quarter valued at $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.38% of the company’s stock.

Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Israel that specializes in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of plasma‐derived protein therapeutics. The company focuses on treatments for rare and serious diseases, leveraging its proprietary fractionation and purification technologies to produce purified human proteins. Kamada’s product portfolio addresses critical therapeutic areas in immunology, hematology and pulmonology, where alternative treatment options may be limited.

Among Kamada’s marketed products is Glassia®, an alpha‐1 antitrypsin augmentation therapy approved by the U.S.

