Rakuten (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) Trading Down 11.5% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Rakuten, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY – Get Free Report) dropped 11.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.5765 and last traded at $5.5765. Approximately 365 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 8,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.30.

The company has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70.

Rakuten (OTCMKTS:RKUNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Rakuten had a negative return on equity of 15.36% and a negative net margin of 7.13%.The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. On average, analysts expect that Rakuten, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rakuten, Inc is a diversified internet services company based in Tokyo, Japan, and founded in 1997 by Hiroshi Mikitani, who continues to serve as chairman and chief executive officer. Originally established as an online marketplace, Rakuten has expanded its reach to become a global technology group offering a wide range of digital services and consumer-facing platforms. The company is listed in Japan but its American depositary receipts trade over the counter under the symbol RKUNY.

At the core of Rakuten’s business is its e-commerce marketplace, Rakuten Ichiba, which hosts millions of merchants and serves tens of millions of customers across Japan and other key markets.

