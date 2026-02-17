Vizsla Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:VZLA) Shares Down 8.9% – What’s Next?

Vizsla Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VZLA – Get Free Report) shares dropped 8.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.47 and last traded at $3.4980. Approximately 3,032,156 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 11,930,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.84.

VZLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Vizsla Silver in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Vizsla Silver from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vizsla Silver in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Vizsla Silver from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.55. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.00 and a beta of 0.94.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vizsla Silver by 1,165.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,932,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,666,000 after buying an additional 2,700,887 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Vizsla Silver by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 334,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 29,099 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. increased its holdings in Vizsla Silver by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 250,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 58,303 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Vizsla Silver by 115.0% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 215,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC acquired a new stake in shares of Vizsla Silver during the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.46% of the company’s stock.

Vizsla Silver Corp. is a Canada-based mineral exploration and development company focused on high-grade silver projects in Mexico. The company holds a portfolio of properties in the Panuco District of Sinaloa, where it is advancing its flagship Panuco Project, among several other exploration targets. These assets cover prolific epithermal vein systems that have historically produced significant silver and base metals.

The Panuco Project encompasses multiple mineralized zones over a 17,000-hectare land package, where ongoing drilling campaigns have reported consistent high-grade silver intercepts.

