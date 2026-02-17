Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) Announces Earnings Results

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18, Zacks reports. Enlight Renewable Energy had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 22.60%.

Here are the key takeaways from Enlight Renewable Energy’s conference call:

Strong 2025 financials — revenue of $582M (+46% YoY) and Adjusted EBITDA of $438M (+51%), with Q4 revenue of $152M and EBITDA of $99M , outperforming full‑year guidance.

— revenue of (+46% YoY) and Adjusted EBITDA of (+51%), with Q4 revenue of and EBITDA of , outperforming full‑year guidance. Rapid portfolio and construction ramp — total portfolio grew to 38 factored GW (up 26%), operating capacity doubled to 1.6 FGW , and flagship CO Bar (2.4 FGW, ~$3B investment) plus Snowflake are moving to full construction as Enlight targets 12–13 FGW operating by 2028.

— total portfolio grew to (up 26%), operating capacity doubled to , and flagship CO Bar (2.4 FGW, ~$3B investment) plus Snowflake are moving to full construction as Enlight targets operating by 2028. Storage-led growth — mature storage expanded to 17.5 GWh (50%+ quarterly increase) including Germany’s Project Jupiter (2 GWh + 150 MW solar), with storage representing about $1B of annual run‑rate revenue.

— mature storage expanded to (50%+ quarterly increase) including Germany’s Project Jupiter (2 GWh + 150 MW solar), with storage representing about of annual run‑rate revenue. Strong liquidity and financing — raised ~ $4.3B in 2025 (including $2.9B project finance and $470M tax equity), plus credit and surety facilities, and management says corporate funding is sufficient through 2028.

— raised ~ in 2025 (including $2.9B project finance and $470M tax equity), plus credit and surety facilities, and management says corporate funding is sufficient through 2028. Tax‑credit and policy dependency — ~13.2 FGW safe‑harbored with another 0.5–3.5 FGW expected by mid‑2026 and 2026 guidance assumes $160–$180M of U.S. tax benefits; company views recent FIOC guidance as aligned with expectations but policy and geopolitical risks remain potential uncertainties.

Enlight Renewable Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ ENLT traded up $7.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.01. 85,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.62. Enlight Renewable Energy has a fifty-two week low of $14.01 and a fifty-two week high of $72.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ENLT. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a report on Monday, December 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a report on Monday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Enlight Renewable Energy from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enlight Renewable Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.83.

Enlight Renewable Energy Company Profile

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLT) is an independent power producer specializing in the development, financing, construction and operation of renewable energy assets. The company’s portfolio encompasses utility-scale solar photovoltaic (PV) farms, onshore wind farms and energy storage facilities. By providing end-to-end project management—from site identification and feasibility studies through engineering procurement and construction (EPC) to long-term operations and maintenance—Enlight seeks to deliver reliable clean power under long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs).

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Tel Aviv, Enlight has pursued an international growth strategy with operational and development projects in Israel and Western Europe.

