SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 464,560 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the January 15th total of 602,464 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 853,044 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company's shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPMB. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 188,762,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,231,117,000 after buying an additional 2,759,654 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,020,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,451 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,238,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974,582 shares in the last quarter. Financial Plan Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $23,264,000. Finally, Collier Financial purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $13,167,000.

SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF Stock Performance

SPMB stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $22.72. 572,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,215. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.36 and a twelve month high of $22.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.43.

SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF Increases Dividend

SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.0715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is an increase from SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

The SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (SPMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund tracks an index of US agency mortgage pass-through debt. SPMB was launched on Jan 15, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

