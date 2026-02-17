Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Sells Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR) Shares

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently sold shares of Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR). In a filing disclosed on February 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Baker Hughes stock on January 9th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) on 1/30/2026.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

NASDAQ BKR traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.86. 8,545,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,075,944. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.44 and a 200-day moving average of $48.44. Baker Hughes Company has a one year low of $33.60 and a one year high of $62.27. The stock has a market cap of $59.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 26th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 9.33%.The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Baker Hughes Company will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently 35.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Baker Hughes news, insider Maria Georgia Magno sold 19,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $1,131,956.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 14,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,296.68. This represents a 56.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William G. Beattie sold 18,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total transaction of $1,032,537.67. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,001 shares of company stock valued at $2,322,692. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Baker Hughes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKR. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 648,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,850,000 after buying an additional 49,108 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,920,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 13.6% during the third quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 829,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,429,000 after acquiring an additional 99,314 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the third quarter worth $3,434,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 458,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,334,000 after acquiring an additional 88,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $55.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Zephirin Group raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes is an energy technology company that provides a broad portfolio of products, services and digital solutions for the oil and gas and industrial markets. Its offerings span oilfield services and equipment — including drilling, evaluation, completion and production technologies — as well as turbomachinery, compressors and related process equipment used in midstream and downstream operations. The company also supplies aftermarket services, field support and integrated solutions designed to improve asset performance and uptime across the energy value chain.

The firm’s roots trace back to the merger of Baker International and Hughes Tool Company, and more recently it combined with GE’s oil and gas business in 2017 to form Baker Hughes, a GE company (BHGE); subsequent changes in ownership restored Baker Hughes as an independent publicly traded company.

