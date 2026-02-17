Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Purchases Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). In a filing disclosed on February 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in CF Industries stock on January 9th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) on 1/30/2026.

CF Industries Price Performance

NYSE CF traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,614,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,295,372. The company has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.34 and a 52-week high of $104.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.95.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CF Industries

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CF. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 78.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 396.2% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new position in CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in CF Industries by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 451.3% during the 3rd quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $72.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Zacks Research lowered shares of CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised shares of CF Industries to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.14.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of hydrogen and nitrogen products for agricultural and industrial customers. The company specializes in the production of ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate (UAN), nitric acid and ammonium nitrate, which serve as key inputs for fertilizer blends, industrial chemicals and other downstream applications.

Headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois, CF Industries operates production facilities and distribution terminals across North America and the United Kingdom.

