Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD) Short Interest Down 23.1% in January

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 4,139,822 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the January 15th total of 5,386,153 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,647,732 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 18.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 18.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,647,732 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OPAD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Offerpad Solutions in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. iA Financial set a $3.50 price objective on Offerpad Solutions in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Offerpad Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Offerpad Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Offerpad Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.29.

Get Offerpad Solutions alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Offerpad Solutions

Institutional Trading of Offerpad Solutions

Offerpad Solutions Trading Down 5.6%

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PEAK6 LLC purchased a new position in Offerpad Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Offerpad Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Offerpad Solutions during the third quarter valued at $248,000. Investure LLC bought a new stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $2,175,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

OPAD traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $0.76. 984,889 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,486,261. The company has a market cap of $28.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Offerpad Solutions has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $6.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.31.

About Offerpad Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Offerpad Solutions, Inc, listed on the NYSE under the ticker OPAD, is a technology-driven real estate platform specializing in the direct purchase, renovation and resale of single-family homes. Since its founding in 2015 and headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, the company leverages proprietary data analytics and algorithms to deliver fast, all-cash offers and flexible closing timelines to homeowners in select markets across the United States.

The company’s core services include its Instant Offer program for home acquisitions, in-house renovation and repair services to prepare properties for resale, and a suite of ancillary offerings such as title and escrow, home trade-in solutions and mortgage origination through strategic partnerships.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Offerpad Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Offerpad Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.