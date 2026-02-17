Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Sells D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Stock

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently sold shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). In a filing disclosed on February 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in D.R. Horton stock on January 9th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) on 1/30/2026.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of DHI stock traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $166.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,257,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,593,979. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.28. The company has a current ratio of 6.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.44. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.44 and a 12 month high of $184.54.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The construction company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 5th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 5th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other D.R. Horton news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.55, for a total value of $43,563.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 6,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,870.35. The trade was a 3.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of D.R. Horton

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.8% during the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 716 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on DHI shares. Citizens Jmp reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Argus boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $132.00 to $129.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Bank of America set a $158.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a $163.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.29.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc is a national homebuilding company that designs, constructs and sells new residential properties across the United States. The company’s core operations focus on building single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums for a range of buyer segments. In addition to home construction and sales, D.R. Horton provides complementary services through subsidiaries that support the mortgage, title and closing processes for its customers, enabling integrated transaction workflows from inventory development to home delivery.

