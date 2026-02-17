Short Interest in VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Decreases By 13.3%

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 2,221,991 shares, a decrease of 13.3% from the January 15th total of 2,562,558 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,036,047 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,036,047 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Institutional Trading of VTEX
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VTEX during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of VTEX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in VTEX during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VTEX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of VTEX during the second quarter worth about $69,000. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
VTEX Stock Performance
Shares of VTEX stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.07. 20,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,023,503. VTEX has a 1 year low of $2.99 and a 1 year high of $6.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.50 and a 200-day moving average of $4.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
VTEX Company Profile
VTEX is a global commerce platform provider that offers a full suite of software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions designed to power online retail and marketplace operations. Its cloud-native platform combines e-commerce, order management and marketplace capabilities in a single environment, enabling brands and retailers to launch and scale digital commerce initiatives without the need for extensive in-house infrastructure. The company’s API-first architecture and microservices design support headless implementations, allowing businesses to integrate front-end experiences, third-party applications and custom modules with minimal development overhead.
Founded in 1999 and headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil, VTEX has expanded its reach to serve customers across Latin America, North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific.
See Also
