Short Interest in VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Decreases By 13.3%

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 2,221,991 shares, a decrease of 13.3% from the January 15th total of 2,562,558 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,036,047 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,036,047 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VTEX during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of VTEX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in VTEX during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VTEX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of VTEX during the second quarter worth about $69,000. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VTEX stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.07. 20,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,023,503. VTEX has a 1 year low of $2.99 and a 1 year high of $6.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.50 and a 200-day moving average of $4.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of analysts recently commented on VTEX shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of VTEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of VTEX in a research note on Friday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of VTEX from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut VTEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VTEX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.16.

VTEX is a global commerce platform provider that offers a full suite of software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions designed to power online retail and marketplace operations. Its cloud-native platform combines e-commerce, order management and marketplace capabilities in a single environment, enabling brands and retailers to launch and scale digital commerce initiatives without the need for extensive in-house infrastructure. The company’s API-first architecture and microservices design support headless implementations, allowing businesses to integrate front-end experiences, third-party applications and custom modules with minimal development overhead.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil, VTEX has expanded its reach to serve customers across Latin America, North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

