Klondike Gold (CVE:KG) Trading Up 16.7% – Here’s What Happened

Klondike Gold Corp. (CVE:KG – Get Free Report) shares traded up 16.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. 405,690 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 344,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Klondike Gold Trading Up 3.3%

The firm has a market capitalization of C$39.35 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of -0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Klondike Gold Company Profile

Klondike Gold Corp., a resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Klondike District gold project located in Dawson City, Yukon Territory. The company was formerly known as Arbor Resources Inc and changed its name to Klondike Gold Corp. in January 1996. Klondike Gold Corp. was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

