AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $243.87, but opened at $254.95. AeroVironment shares last traded at $261.43, with a volume of 537,106 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVAV has been the subject of several research reports. Citizens Jmp restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $486.00 to $429.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 12th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on AeroVironment from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered AeroVironment from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d)” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.35.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on AVAV

AeroVironment Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of -210.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $284.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $293.78.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.43). AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 5.08% and a positive return on equity of 3.42%. The company had revenue of $472.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 150.7% compared to the same quarter last year. AeroVironment has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.400-3.550 EPS. Research analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Stephen F. Page sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.62, for a total value of $377,620.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 51,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,258,997.62. This represents a 1.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brian Charles Shackley sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.92, for a total transaction of $50,184.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,014.48. This trade represents a 3.23% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 3,589 shares of company stock worth $1,157,685 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AeroVironment

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 550.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 178,204 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $56,115,000 after acquiring an additional 150,819 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,393,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,787,000. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 1.4% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 346,999 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $109,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in AeroVironment during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,121,000. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AeroVironment

(Get Free Report)

AeroVironment, Inc (NASDAQ:AVAV) is a technology company specializing in unmanned aerial systems (UAS), tactical missiles and precision loitering munitions, electric vehicle charging and scalable energy systems. Headquartered in Monrovia, California, the company develops solutions for defense, public safety and commercial markets. Their offerings include small UAS for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, as well as advanced weapons systems designed to meet the needs of modern military operations.

The company’s unmanned aerial systems portfolio features platforms such as the Raven, Puma and Switchblade series, which are deployed by the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.