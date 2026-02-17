Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.30, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Expand Energy had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 6.31%.
Expand Energy Stock Performance
Shares of EXE traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.75. The stock had a trading volume of 4,687,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,588,860. Expand Energy has a 52 week low of $91.01 and a 52 week high of $126.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.93. The firm has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 0.46.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expand Energy
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Expand Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $308,000. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Expand Energy by 216.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Expand Energy by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expand Energy by 83.3% in the third quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Expand Energy by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.
About Expand Energy
Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.
